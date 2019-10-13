Atlanta Image Credit: Supplied

Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.

Atlanta

A nervous girl, Atlanta needs someone to give her love and security. She will be three years old soon and would love to spend her birthday in a new home with her own family. She loves other dogs and will happily cuddle up with new friends. Vaccinated, neutered and ready to meet her family.

Bendy

Bendy Image Credit: Supplied

A beautiful Shepherd mix, he was found outside a villa in Abu Dhabi. He was looked after by a man until he was taken to the shelter. Ten months old now, neutered and ready to give a family lots of love.

Wilma

Wilma Image Credit: Supplied

This four-year-old dog was sadly left behind when her family relocated. She’s a calm, gentle Labrador mix who is neutered and house trained. She would make an excellent pet for those looking for a trained dog.