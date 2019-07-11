Image Credit:

What you need to know: Do women play a part in reinforcing patriarchal values?

Many social media users thought that women play a part in reinforcing patriarchal values. While some believe that the marginalised should not be held responsible.

[Twitter]

@womensmarch

Women are also very capable of upholding patriarchy. A woman holding a position of power and using it to enable misogyny...

@monaeltahawy

This is a reminder of who and what enables and protects patriarchy. When you see women enable and protect patriarchy, ask what are they getting from it? What crumbs has it thrown them that they have accepted?

@Zamalisa

Can we acknowledge that patriarchy is propagated by everyone and women who enable it with the men in their lives are not justifications but indications of how pervasive its brainwashing is?

@slayerrette

Patriarchy doesn’t start because of men alone, but also by the women who enable them. What’s the point of having a female leader if she doesn’t speak for us?

@ArielWeave