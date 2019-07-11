Group of people on a business meeting Image Credit: Getty Images

What you need to know? Some say that some women reinforce misogynistic cultural values as they pass them down to their children as well as function on the basis of the same.

The patriarchy is in place and women around the world are affected by it, marginalised in various ways. However, some say that some women reinforce misogynistic cultural values as they pass them down to their children as well as function on the basis of the same. Gulf News readers debate.

Over generalization

Focus on the direction to equality

It’s a mere fantasy to believe that we’re living in a world of ‘equality’. However, it’s an ongoing fight and we’ve definitely come a long way. It’s often forgotten that the patriarchy was manifested and developed from centuries, hence, people need to take under consideration that it can’t be broken overnight.

Some women uphold the patriarchy because of being influenced by their culture. In some cultures, the ideology is inherited by sons being given the upper hand and thus, expecting the same treatment when facing the real world. These are trends that need to be broken as it won’t just take women fighting for the gate to open but also the natural change in men’s behaviour to accept an environment of equal rights without being threatened by the other gender. I believe that each generation brings its own force to break the cycle. In conclusion, I believe to generalise women in whether they uphold or are disembarking patriarchy isn’t right.

We need a reconstruction of the ideology - we see that sometimes there’s success and sometimes there are mistakes made by women but we should focus on leading us to the right direction to reach equality. - Emaan Asad

From Ms Emaan Asad

Web developer based in Dubai

Balance is key

Women have been excluded from building the system

Women over the years have definitely been marginalised in the whole patriarchal system and part of the problem has partially been with women and perhaps the culture and traditions that used to hold us back from speaking against the system. However, in today’s day and age with the spread of education and information at large, across the world, I don’t feel that women are completely responsible for maintaining the patriarchy system or dissolving it.

After all, it is a system based on men holding the power while women are excluded from it. The men of today play a major role in maintaining the balance of the world’s societal system where their voice would hold more value and relevance in speaking for the balance of rights and power in society between both genders.

Nonetheless, I personally believe that women and men have separate roles to play in life when it comes to family roles, this is excluding the working environment. If each gender supports the other in maintaining the respect and dignity of each other through love, a balance is maintained.

From Ms Natalie Verghese

Public relations professional and food blogger based in Dubai

Raise your voice

Oppression can be comforting

Women do participate in enforcing the patriarchy as misogynistic values are not just unique to men. Misogynistic women continue to be sexist against their own gender because they are raised to believe that they are inferior to men. This belief is reinforced through their upbringing, from their family culture, their religion, their social environment

When people believe that men and women are created to play certain roles that place them above or below each other, it would go against the grain to expect equality in society.

It is also convenient for a lot of women to go along with the patriarchy as the idea of being taken care of, and protected is a very comforting thought and way of living. For instance, a lot of women believe it is the man’s duty to provide and look after the women and their children.

This way, some women might be willing to be treated less than men so that they can fulfill these very basic needs of safety and financial security.

When you benefit from the oppression against women, it is quite easy to live your entire life serving the patriarchy and rejecting ideologies like feminism.

From Ms Asma Hunaid

Business consultant based in Sharjah

Poll results: Can some women be a roadblock on the road to equal rights?

Yes: 56%

No: 44%

