  • Are youngsters addicted to shopping?
Largely, youngsters on social media have admitted to having a shopping addiction and how it affects their finances. However, there were those who deemed the habit unhealthy.

@nicholson_mad

What part of saving money do my bills and shopping addiction not understand?

@_kristalsilva

I have the worst shopping addiction known to man and what makes it worse is I only wear the same five things everyday! I have soooooooo much clothes, but I always end up wearing a t-shirt, a hoodie, boot cut jeans, and sandals.

@cheyjones96

I am admitting my shopping addiction. I always feel the need to add to my closet, and it needs to stop. I am making a promise to myself to not buy any clothing for one month (then we will see about two). Say a prayer.

@SincereEngineer

I’ve had it up to here with your online shopping addiction.

@brecia_daniel

I’ve got to learn how to stop treating myself. My bank account is suffering hardcore from my shopping addiction y’all...

@dazedpisces

To have an online/shopping addiction in today’s economy and environment isn’t a personality trait to be proud of like...

