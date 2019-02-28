What do you need to know:
- Are youngsters addicted to shopping?
Largely, youngsters on social media have admitted to having a shopping addiction and how it affects their finances. However, there were those who deemed the habit unhealthy.
@nicholson_mad
What part of saving money do my bills and shopping addiction not understand?
@_kristalsilva
I have the worst shopping addiction known to man and what makes it worse is I only wear the same five things everyday! I have soooooooo much clothes, but I always end up wearing a t-shirt, a hoodie, boot cut jeans, and sandals.
@cheyjones96
I am admitting my shopping addiction. I always feel the need to add to my closet, and it needs to stop. I am making a promise to myself to not buy any clothing for one month (then we will see about two). Say a prayer.
@SincereEngineer
I’ve had it up to here with your online shopping addiction.
@brecia_daniel
I’ve got to learn how to stop treating myself. My bank account is suffering hardcore from my shopping addiction y’all...
@dazedpisces
To have an online/shopping addiction in today’s economy and environment isn’t a personality trait to be proud of like...