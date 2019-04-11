- Social media users were well aware of what deepfake technology entails. Many of them warned of the dangers such techniques could bring along.
@cillahope_
This week it’s all about fake news. This is partially due to that thing called Brexit and because deepfake is now a thing which could affect us personally and as a society. As tech advances we must reeducate ourselves to ensure it is a blessing, not a curse.
@defudger
“It’s much easier to make a convincing #deepfake today than it is to detect one.”
@hainsworthtv
Deep Fake technology powered by big data, machine learning, and text to speech will be one of the biggest political issues of the 21st Century. When a news feed can be hacked and replaced in real time, how will we ever trust anything we see again?
@vilmaluo
#Deepfake is coming: #distort #information by putting a new #label to real video or cut off a part to support your story.
@NaumannAnsaari
As #deepfake technology spreads, an ever-increasing number of actors will be able to convincingly manipulate audio and video content in a way that once was restricted to Hollywood studios or the most well-funded intelligence agencies.