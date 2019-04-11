Image Credit:

Social media users were well aware of what deepfake technology entails. Many of them warned of the dangers such techniques could bring along.

@cillahope_

This week it’s all about fake news. This is partially due to that thing called Brexit and because deepfake is now a thing which could affect us personally and as a society. As tech advances we must reeducate ourselves to ensure it is a blessing, not a curse.

@defudger

“It’s much easier to make a convincing #deepfake today than it is to detect one.”

@hainsworthtv

Deep Fake technology powered by big data, machine learning, and text to speech will be one of the biggest political issues of the 21st Century. When a news feed can be hacked and replaced in real time, how will we ever trust anything we see again?

@vilmaluo

#Deepfake is coming: #distort #information by putting a new #label to real video or cut off a part to support your story.

@NaumannAnsaari