What you need to know:
Dubai: Rapper Snoop Dogg is ready to adopt Snoop, the dog, after a video of the pooch being abandoned before Christmas, went viral.
In the distressing CCTV footage, a man is seen abandoning his dog on the side of the road, before he drives off, in Stoke-on-Trent, a city in England.
The tail-wagging pooch has no idea what’s happening, and is seen pawing at the car, trying to get back inside. He then chases after the vehicle in a hopeless attempt.
The video got the attention of people from around the world, who offered to take in the pooch. It enraged many dog lovers who were quick to criticise the owner, calling him out for his cruelty.
Since then, love has been flooding in for the black and white Staffordshire bull terrier, who was named ‘Snoop’ after being rescued by animal charity, Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), who operate from England and Wales.
In an interview with the UK-based tabloid, Daily Star, Snoop Dogg said: “It is heart breaking. There is always room for another dog in Casa de Snoop. If he really needed a home then he has one with us.
But I don’t think there is going to be any shortage of loving homes after all the exposure he has got.”
According to a BBC report: “Snoop is in high spirits and getting fuss and cuddles from the RSPCA staff as he awaits his adoption.”
Online website MENSXP reported that an investigation is still underway, but after it is complete, anyone interested in adopting Snoop can send an application through the RSPCA’s ‘Find a Pet database.’
Since then, Snoop also appeared on television show, Good Morning Britain.
Twitter users showered Snoop with love and wished the pooch well.
@TheaDickinson said: “I’m so glad to see him looking so happy and healthy. I hope he finds his forever home soon.”
Regional manager at RSPCA @RachRSPCA tweeted: “Thank you to everyone who has shared the @RSPCA_official appeal about the dog Snoop who was dumped on CCTV in Stoke-on-Trent. It has gone global and millions of people have viewed the footage. This is proof of the power of the media! Hopefully we will find the man responsible.”
While user @mindymoonarts posted: “Yo, I really haven’t cried in a while.. then I watched the footage of #snoop the dog being abandoned. I’m a ... mess now.”
And @ENDBSLFOREVER posted: “Will @SnoopDogg be the new family man to Snoop the dog? Only time will tell! Anxiously awaiting an update.”