The Irish abortion referendum result, too, cheered those of us who have mourned the recent lack of progressive changes. I also find myself seeking solace in archeological and scientific discoveries. The story of Saga Vanecek, who pulled a 1,500-year-old pre-Viking sword from a lake in Sweden, kept me going in October. All I need now is for her to be made the rightful queen of Sweden. In November, news that a new dinosaur species has been discovered in Argentina has me smiling. It is impossible to be sad when thinking about dinosaurs. Another story, closer to home, is that of the Tesco store manager in Bradford who invited Jay Burke, aged 10, who has Down’s syndrome, to have a go on the checkout. “Shopping with a child with special needs can be really difficult,” his dad told a newspaper. “Seeing people recognise that and help you out just takes the pressure off the ideas that others are judging you as a parent.”