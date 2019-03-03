What you need to know:
- These cats need a forever home, check out their profiles
Samba
38 Smiles
Samba is a four-month-old who is a Saluki mix. She is fully vaccinated and microchipped. She is sweet, playful, and eager to learn new commands and tricks. She likes to spend time outdoors so a family with a villa with a garden would be ideal. She also likes being around children.
Kiki
38 Smiles
She is a four-year-old British Shorthair mix. She is fullyyl vaccinated, microchipped and spayed. Sleeping on a pillow or sunbathing under the warm sun are her favourite activities. Kiki is easy going, quiet and low maintenance.
Twix
38 Smiles
Twix is an 11-year-old Arabian Mau. Twix is fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. He has a round face, pointed ears, expressive eyes, silky smooth shiny black fur, big paws and a white belly. Twix is playful and social with humans.
For information on any of these pets contact 38 Smiles on info@38smiles.com or on www.facebook.com/38Smiles