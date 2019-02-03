Visit gulfnews.com/saveananimal. Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.
Ebony was rescued with his mum and siblings living on the street. Ebony is a calm and affectionate three-month-old puppy who loves cuddles. He is vaccinated, microchipped and ready to be adopted.
Bonnie is a six-month-old fluffy Shepherd mix. She is a calm, affectionate and will make a great family pet. She is vaccinated, microchipped and neutered.
Horsefly is one of our puppies found with his mum and siblings living on a farm. He is a playful puppy and will require training. Horsefly will be medium size when fully grown. He is vaccinated, microchipped and neutered.
- For details on any of the puppies, contact K9 Friends on 04 8878739