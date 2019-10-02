Depressed woman beside a lot of pills Image Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

What you need to know: Suicide is a serious issue and it affects people of all ages. A reader urges people to live life to the fullest and to talk about feelings.

Another reader discusses the importance of art and how it can be used to help one concentrate better.

You have the power to say, “This is not how my story will end!”

By Bhavika Vankayala

It’s all in your hands. There might be several reasons behind someone having thoughts of suicide, but there is that one powerful thought which will hold you back and will not let you go down that path.

Nearly 800,000 people commit suicide every year according to World Health Organisation (WHO), as per a survey conducted in 2016. The international association for suicide prevention collaborated with the WHO and World Federal for Mental Health (WFMH) to host World Suicide Day. This is observed on September 10 every year and helps create awareness among people.

It might seem very easy for others to ask people to feel happier and not to give up on life, but it is not. This comment is not just for people who are going through a hard time, it is for those who are not. It is equally important for all of you out there to understand what they are going through and support them. It’s not going to cost you anything to just say, “I am there for you”, or “Let’s work this out together”.

We should always remember there is an alternative for any situation. Seek help, it can be a friend you can open up to or a counsellor. The best option is a therapist. One needs to remember that failures are a part of life and they help you succeed, but they shouldn’t become a reason for your end.

Give life a second chance. Everybody wants to be diamond but a diamond only shines when thrown in the fire.

— The writer is a pupil of the Delhi Private School, Sharjah

Mandala art helped reader concentrate

By Shagun Maheshwari

In today’s digital world where almost everything is a click away, young adults are growing up to have less patience. Be it standing in a line or focusing on minor details, we are unable to focus.

I have faced the same situation and used to get restless and impatient for everything. I wanted to complete tasks fast and get done with them. I did not realise the fact that patience is everything, but it was difficult to learn.

I was impatient and this followed me everywhere, even the classroom. I would find myself doodling in books, rather than focusing in class. This would make me feel like I was busy, and time would pass by.

These doodling sessions were the ones, which unintentionally introduced me to Mandalas or mandala art. In a layman’s words, mandalas are symmetrical aesthetic patterns. It connects to ancient cultures from South Asia.

I started to make mandalas, taking them to be a fun way to use my time.

As I explored various patterns and minute details, they started to become more complex. To refine my skill and get better, I had to focus without distraction. And in the need to make my piece of art look flawless, I would be very gentle and precise with the flow of ink. Unknowingly, this became a process for me to gain back my focus and patience while carrying out other tasks. This also was, and still is a way, for me to stay away from gadgets, something which we as young teens, spend a lot of our time on.

The doodling sessions from class have now turned out to be my favourite hobby. It is addictive and engaging. Once done with your Mandala pieces, they are great for putting up around your house, and for gifting it to your friends and family. Not only do they work as a custom-personalised present, but also give out positive energy.

Mandalas or the mandala art form needn’t necessarily be drawn with a single colour. Instead, it can be filled with fun colours that can be drawn on any textured plane. Regular paper, canvas, cloth, handbags, books and more. This worked for me, would you give it a try?