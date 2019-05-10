The true spirit of Ramadan has been encapsulated by Gulf News photographers

Dubai police officers fire the cannon to mark the end of fasting during Holy month of Ramadan at Burj park. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The true spirit of Ramadan has been encapsulated here by Staff Photographers Virendra Saklani, Ahmed Kutty, Ahmed Ramzan and Clint Egbert.

Views of the cannons that mark the precise time of iftar across the emirates are juxtaposed along with images of the communal breaking of the fast outside mosques, which even overspill down the back alleys.

A time of reflection and inner peace: it’s evident here that it’s also about sharing and unity, a message that registers and relates not only with Muslims but UAE residents of all faith.

Cannon-firing in front of the Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque to mark the first day of Ramadan. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Muslims ending their fast on the first Iftar of the Holy month of Ramadan at a public Iftar organised by Iman Cultural Center at Lootah Zamia mosque in Deira. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

People share Iftar snacks as they end their fast at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Hundreds of people end their fast at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque (Blue Mosque) during Iftar. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

People gather for Iftar at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

People gather at Al Majaz waterfront in Sharjah prior to distribution of Iftar boxes. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News