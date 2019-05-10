The true spirit of Ramadan has been encapsulated here by Staff Photographers Virendra Saklani, Ahmed Kutty, Ahmed Ramzan and Clint Egbert.
Views of the cannons that mark the precise time of iftar across the emirates are juxtaposed along with images of the communal breaking of the fast outside mosques, which even overspill down the back alleys.
A time of reflection and inner peace: it’s evident here that it’s also about sharing and unity, a message that registers and relates not only with Muslims but UAE residents of all faith.