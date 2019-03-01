Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace, which has hosted many concerts, is a tourist hotspot thanks to its sprawling lawns and breathtaking architecture. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

The UAE’s hospitality sector is traditionally busy during the winter months as thousands of people look to enjoy a getaway before the hotter months set in. However, tourism is not just about visiting malls and restaurants. It is also about heritage and culture.

Gulf News tracks tourists visiting the Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi and the Dubai Museum in Bur Dubai. Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood is another favourite among people looking to understand Emirati culture.

For adventurous tourists, there are also Deira’s alleys, which are home to little shops selling everything under the sun.

Tourists shop for souvenirs, gold, spices and other wares in shops tucked away in Deira’s alley. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Tourists admire the magnificent Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood in Bur Dubai draws both casual visitors and history buffs. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The Dubai Museum is a treasure trove of knowledge. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Visit Deira’s myriad alleys if you are looking for great gifts. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Deira’s gold souq is a must-visit for great jewellery deals. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News