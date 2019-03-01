The UAE’s hospitality sector is traditionally busy during the winter months as thousands of people look to enjoy a getaway before the hotter months set in. However, tourism is not just about visiting malls and restaurants. It is also about heritage and culture.
Gulf News tracks tourists visiting the Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi and the Dubai Museum in Bur Dubai. Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood is another favourite among people looking to understand Emirati culture.
For adventurous tourists, there are also Deira’s alleys, which are home to little shops selling everything under the sun.