A family takes a selfie in front of the giant Christmas tree at the lobby of the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News

As the yuletide spirit descends on the UAE, one can witness the festive fervour all around. While several residential buildings have been adorned with fairy lights, the malls and hotels — from Abu Dhabi to Ajman — have left no stone unturned to do their bit and spread the cheer.

So don’t be surprised if Santa Claus suddenly shows with a bagful of goodies as you and family marvel at spectacularly decorated Christmas tree at a mall. Gulf News photographers bring you a glimpse of the mood that has gripped the country.

It’s already Christmas at Mirdif City Centre. Don’t forget to say ‘hello’ to the polar bear. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
A beautifully decorated Christmas tree stands tall at the Central Galleria in Mall of the Emirates. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
The Wafi City boasts a festive look as it welcomes visitors. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
Santa Claus distribute gifts at Ramada Hotel and Suites Ajman. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
Christmas tree installed in the lobby of the Hilton Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Members of Holy Trinity Church sing carols at an event organised by Pakistan Association. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
Residents shop for festive items at Satwa in Dubai. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
Well-decorated Christmas trees are selfie magnets. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News
View gallery as list