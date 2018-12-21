As the yuletide spirit descends on the UAE, one can witness the festive fervour all around. While several residential buildings have been adorned with fairy lights, the malls and hotels — from Abu Dhabi to Ajman — have left no stone unturned to do their bit and spread the cheer.
So don’t be surprised if Santa Claus suddenly shows with a bagful of goodies as you and family marvel at spectacularly decorated Christmas tree at a mall. Gulf News photographers bring you a glimpse of the mood that has gripped the country.