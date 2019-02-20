I’ve been a customer of Noor Bank personal finance for nine years and always been paying the installments on time. From July 2018, our company has problem paying the salaries, so I have resigned and filed a court case for final settlement and pending salaries.
Usually the court proceeding takes two months and my six installments have been pending with Noor Bank. I had requested them and explained all the procedures, but they don’t want to listen. So I have found a temporary job contract and paid two installments in September 2018 and requested the collections department to re-schedule the payments or fix it, two installments for two months but they have been threatening, speaking loudly and shouting.
I have won the case in my favour in the court and provided them all legal documents but they are not ready to listen and are now threatening to start a legal case against me. I want to know from Noor Bank, is this the best customer policy you have when a customer for nine years is asking you a legal advice and favour but not getting any kind of response, but threats?
From Mr Yasir Asif
Dubai
The management of Noor Bank responds: Noor Bank is committed to finding an amicable and fair solution towards any customer complaints. We are always transparent with our customers. This starts with acknowledging the problem raised by the concerned individual and working towards a swift resolution.
Soon after we received Mr Yasir Asif’s complaint from Gulf News, our Customer Experience Unit investigated this matter further.
After further investigation, Noor Bank contacted Mr Asif to resolve the situation. Mr Asif raised a complaint stating he was not getting call back from collection about the repayment plan for his finance also the agency was calling him and abusing to make payments, immediately our collection manager contacted the customer on this matter and consoled him and also tried to assist him with a payment plan. However, the customer did not agree for payment plan as he got a new job and agreed to pay Noor Bank without any delay. Same is agreed with the client as well and he is happy with our resolution.
Noor Bank wishes to assure all customers of our best service and prompt response to any complaints and grievances they may have.
Mr Asif responds: Thank you Gulf News for the all the support. The issue has been resolved.
(Process initiation: October 16, 2018. Response from organisation: October 18, 2018. Reader confirmation: October 18, 2018.)
