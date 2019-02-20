After further investigation, Noor Bank contacted Mr Asif to resolve the situation. Mr Asif raised a complaint stating he was not getting call back from collection about the repayment plan for his finance also the agency was calling him and abusing to make payments, immediately our collection manager contacted the customer on this matter and consoled him and also tried to assist him with a payment plan. However, the customer did not agree for payment plan as he got a new job and agreed to pay Noor Bank without any delay. Same is agreed with the client as well and he is happy with our resolution.