Social media users say being too nice can make people take advantage of others at work

Social media users thought that being too nice can lead to people taking advantage of others at work. They shared their own experiences at their workplaces.

@emmajaynefrost1: If you’re too nice, you’ll get walked all over.

@EatYourCareer: Is it possible to be TOO nice at work? Absolutely! See if you’re undermining yourself with too much niceness.

@demeatbeat: I got scolded at work today for being too nice.

@vicpfrank: Tonight at work someone said “you need to stop being so nice or people are going to walk all over you for the rest of your life” and when I tell you I felt that.

@anehmones: Anyway at work today I had like four people say how soft and sweet I am ! It was accompanied with a “so you need to not let customers walk all over you okay” but still it was nice to hear.