More than 10,000 to attend Kerala’s temple festival with all fanfare sans live elephants

Dubai: More than 10,000 Malayalees in Dubai will replicate Thrissur Pooram, the biggest and spectacular annual temple festival of the south Indian state of Kerala, for the first time on the soil of the UAE on Friday.

The actual drums-and-fireworks driven festival that falls on May 13 this year is held at the Vadakkunnathan Temple in Thrissur district of Kerala.

The Dubai Pooram, which will be held from 9am to 11pm at Bollywood Park in Dubai Parks and Resorts, will have all the fanfare associated with the festival, sans the live elephants.

However, there will be five life-sized elephant statues with decorated caparison in the background when 75 percussion artists from Kerala perform the traditional drum concert, said the organisers who call themselves “Mmade Thrissur Gadees.”