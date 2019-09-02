Image Credit:

Celebrating tolerance in the medical field

Anything meant to serve mankind, will always be fulfilling at some point of time.

Among all values of doctors, two of them that run hand-in-hand are empathy and compassion. These values can run smoothly on the basis of mutual tolerance and coexistence.

Tolerance in medicine is not just an emotion, but a core value in knowing and dealing with patients in a much better way and treating them as human beings. It is a value that has been ingrained by the leaders and gained prominence as the country celebrates the value this year.

In our day-to-day interaction as doctors, we are often required to take case histories, with which we deal with not only the disease but also patients as a whole, knowing their culture, lifestyle, overall psychological, social and economic factors as well.

What will be the benefit of being a tolerant doctor? The answer lies in the word itself. I can be a better listener, my experience in dealing with patients can be significantly improved. I can extract as much information as I can from the patient, even without knowing how to talk in the patient’s language if it differs from what I know. Even at the workplace setting, I get to know my peers and also know many things beyond work. It makes me a better human each day as I get to know so many different people.

The legacy of tolerance that was left behind by the elders has served as the stepping stones for the younger generations.

Come, let’s celebrate the spirit of tolerance and contribute to the country’s goodwill.

From Dr Shubhangi Somanath Patil

UAE

Tax on sugary goods

I refer to Gulf News’ story about tax being levied on sugary goods and electronic smoking, and I welcome this decision by the government (“UAE cabinet to expand list of taxable products; sugary drinks to cost more”, Gulf News, August 21).

Sugar, directly or indirectly such as starch is killing millions of people around the world and increasing a huge diabetic population as well.

I welcome this decision to increase the prices of such sugary drinks but request the authorities to compel fast food vendors, not to bundle sugary drinks with food we order, as combo meals and complimentary servings.

What will happen now is all these vendors will increase their prices on the food we order and we have no choice to exclude them because they are bundled together in the price. At times, even if we ask certain vendors not to include such sugary drinks with our meals, they simply refuse. Why should we pay for something we do not want to drink? Alternatively, if we request for water they do not want to include that?

I request the authorities to look into this and make the fast food vendors offer options instead of paying something that goes down the drain?

From Mr Shabir Zain Al Deen

UAE

Sweet tooth

Sugar is indeed a killer and something most people are addicted to, myself included. Thinking of taking my morning coffee with one spoon of sugar, instead of two, drives me a different kind of crazy. Supermarkets all around the UAE have a variety of good imported from all around the world. There are many options to choose from but it is easier to choose unhealthy options as they tend to be more expensive than unhealthy products. With the government’s new rule, I am hoping that changes. When the increase in price starts to affect the daily consumer, they themselves will decide against buying that item. We need a healthier society, and I hope this decision encourages that.

From Ms S. Wadhwa

Dubai

Accusations and custody

This refers to your report about serious allegations against, former Finance Minister, P. Chidambaram (“The significance of Chidambaram’s arrest and aftermath”, Gulf News, August 27). He was sentenced to four days at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) CBI custody. We feel even 40 days custody may not be enough to get anything from Chidambaram, as he is a very tough nut to crack. Moreover, next to our late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, Chidambaram is now considered the manipulator of Indian politics. He is wise enough to twist and turn things and make the CBI scale many walls to unearth the real truth. In fact, as averred by some of the DMK members, he is getting a taste of his own medicine. As you sow, so you reap seems to be apt here. Anyway let’s wait for the verdict from the Supreme Court of India.

From Mr N. Viswanathan

India

Food for thought

This refers to former Captain Sourav Ganguly’s views that Rohit Sharma should be tried as the opener in Test matches too (“God help Indian cricket: Sourav Ganguly on Rahul Dravid’s conflict notice”, Gulf News, August 8).

Though I am not a great fan of Sharma, because he has been an inconsistent player till now, he played well during the World Cup and is in good form.

In fact, it was Ganguly who promoted Sehwag as a Test Opener, who became the only Indian to score triple centuries twice. Who knows, Rohit Sharma could also emulate his fate and win Test matches for India.

From Mr T. S. B. Chander,

UAE

FILE- In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, India's then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks during a panel discussion at the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings at IMF headquarters in Washington. Jaitley, India’s former finance minister and a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term in office, has died in a New Delhi hospital. He was 66. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) Image Credit: AP

A loss to Indian politics

The demise of India’s former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was not only a great loss to Indian politics, but also for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) (“Arun Jaitley cremated with full state honours”, Gulf News, August 26). He was soft-spoken, knowledgeable and versatile. He had worked on many portfolios during his time in office. He proved to be very talented and acceptable to everyone. He was liked by one and all, from members of the BJP and to those in the opposition. His legacy will be there forever. I pray for the departed leader and his grieving family members.

From Mr K. Ragavan

Bengaluru, India

Trump for 2020?

What happened to Donald Trump’s promise to be president for all Americans (“US states sue Trump over indefinite detention of migrant children”, Gulf News, August 28)? Trump has become wedded to the Republican Party. Do all Americans fit in this category? Trump continues to play to white supremacists and the anti-immigration crowd.

When Trump became president, conservative religious leaders drew up a ‘wish list’ of things they wanted. A spokesman for the religious Republicans now says Trump has exceeded their wildest expectations as president. Trump has fulfilled 90 per cent of the goals on the religionists’ list. The Republican religious extremists have got their man. Is that what you voted for and what you’re going to vote for in 2020?

From Mr Ron Lowe

Nevada City, US

Basel: India's Pusarla V. Sindhu cheers after winning her women's singles final match against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara at the BWF Badminton World Championships in Basel, Switzerland, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. AP/PTI(AP8_25_2019_000187B) Image Credit: AP

Triumph of P. V. Sindhu

India’s golden girl, badminton champion P.V Sindhu has done it (“P.V. Sindhu becomes first Indian to win World Championships”, Gulf News, August 25)! It is indeed a great achievement for the smart, tall Hyderabadi girl who was defeated in many of her final matches. As they say, there is a time for everything. And Sindhu’s time has come. Let India rejoice, Sindhu has done it! Congrats Sindhu.

From Mr Thomas Matthew Partackel

Kerala, India



Statement by the Chinese Embassy in the UAE on the situation in Hong Kong

Starting from June, protests, demonstrations and violent clashes in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) have seriously undermined its prosperity, stability, international image and the rule of law.

Violent radicals ransacked the Legislative Council and disrupted tax and immigration authorities. They staged city-wide strikes, boycotted classes and business, and paralyzed the airport. They stocked up on massive explosives, and used toxic and harmful means to assail police. Some even trumpeted “Hong Kong Independence”, besieged the Liaison Office of the Central Government, and defaced the national flag, national emblem and the SAR emblem. Such acts have flagrantly challenged China’s sovereignty and “One Country, Two Systems”.

The situation in Hong Kong would not have deteriorated so much, had it not been for the interference of some western countries and incitement of western media. The issue now bears the features of a “color revolution”, as anti-China forces want to turn Hong Kong into a pawn to contain China’s development. We believe many developing countries, particularly Arab states, are very familiar with this “modus operandi”, and will hence stand firmly with China in opposing such attempts.

No government in the world would sit back and watch while the violence rages on. It is imperative to stop violence, end chaos and restore order in Hong Kong. China’s Central Government firmly supports the SAR Government, the police and the people who love both China and Hong Kong in upholding “One Country, Two Systems” and the rule of law. China will never allow any external force to interfere in Hong Kong affairs. We are confident that with concerted efforts, dark clouds casting over Hong Kong will be dispelled eventually and the blue sky will reappear.

From Mr Yang Zhang

Press Secretary