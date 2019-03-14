Image for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Supplied

We are all familiar with receiving a business card that displays an excruciating long and elaborate job title that not only leaveS the recipient scratching their head but the position holder also struggling to explain their role to an outsider. Are fancy job titles necessary? Gulf News readers debate

Staying updated

Knowing market trends is important

Updating our job titles based on the current market trends makes the candidate or job seeker feel that the organisation is up to date. Another thing that’s important is that fancy titles make the employee feel important which increases their confidence and morale AND eventually adds up to the value he contributes to the organisation.

Speaking in terms of work, an updated and elaborate title displays a bigger picture of the employee’s responsibilities on the first impression. It should be a quicker way of knowing their job description.

From my experience, I can give a classic example of a ‘human resources manager’, which is an old title, whereas, ‘human resources partner’ would be the updated title. The moment we read it, it creates an impression of what that person is authorised to do - actions related to human resources.

It is definitely beneficial to the company itself as well, following the market trends helps organisations to stay on top of the game which helps in attracting potential candidates and thus become market leaders.

From Ms Mariam Salim

Payroll executive based in Dubai

Establishes hierarchy

Titles help both employees and businesses

Job titles are very important in terms of company structures and the hierarchy of positions. Also, this defines the employee’s role in the organisation.

Since working in a digital and media company, ‘fancy’ job titles are needed. Most of these fancy job titles were non-existent five years ago, but right now, it is important. Take for example descriptions related to the internet and music, among others. We need these to know what the talents available in the market are when we post about job openings.

Some titles are very specific to certain fields. Take for example a ‘CMS Manager’ for a video streaming website. Not most people know about it but if you are handling a platform like that, you know exactly what the company is looking for and what this title means.

It is important in terms of recruitment and posting jobs, as you will at least filter those resumes that are irrelevant. In today’s fast-paced workforce, this means being more effective and betterment of the company.

From Mr Jerry Selayro

Human resources manager based in Dubai

Titles matter

Giving specific descriptions to employees is a tool

We are living in a branded world and part of your branding as an executive is your title. Titles do matter and having a ‘chief executive’ title or a lower title can open doors for you. Titles costs employers nothing and can definitely increase the quality of talent they have access to. I would say let your employees pick their titles, and then assess them every quarter against a Key Performance Indicator (KPI) that match that job titles. If they don’t measure up to their title than fire them.

On the other side of the equation, a job title may open a door but it won’t get you through it. Once your fancy job title opens a door you have to have the capabilities and depth to drive results. Otherwise your rise to the top will be short lived. It is always best to build a career on developing your abilities and skills and let titles take care of themselves. At the crux of true leadership are your values and character; develop these and titles will never be a worry on your mind.

From Mr Shane Phillips

CEO of a management consultancy based in Dubai

Poll results

Do you think fancy job titles are necessary?

Yes: 48%

No: 52%

