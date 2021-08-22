From nostalgic memories of days spent celebrating Onam in Kerala to partaking of a delicious Onam sadya with friends, UAE industrialists share cherished Onam moments with valued Gulf News readers.
“Onam celebration in the UAE is a time when Keralites explore nostalgic memories of their home state. Attired in new clothes, people gather for cultural shows and exchange Onam greetings. In the UAE, we are lucky to celebrate Onam with splendour, with the blessings and permission of the Rulers. Here is wishing Gulf News readers all over the world a very Happy Onam!”
“Onam, a festival that celebrates the spirit of unity cannot be more relevant anywhere else than here in the UAE. Having said that, extended family gatherings and the fun and frolic enjoyed by siblings and cousins is something that was considered long lost, but thanks to technology, it’s now making a comeback.”
"During my years here in Dubai I have had the opportunity to interact with and befriend several colleagues from the Malayali community who are now good friends of mine. And during this time I have also had the chance to partake of the Onam festivities at their homes. All I can say is it's been an amazing experience, being a part of this unique festival and getting to enjoy the traditional Onam feast or sadhya. The UAE has one of the largest expat Malayali diasporas globally, and it's great to see a little bit of Kerala come alive in this part of the world when the Onam festivities commence. Here's wishing all my friends and associates a very happy and prosperous Onam!"