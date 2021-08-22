"During my years here in Dubai I have had the opportunity to interact with and befriend several colleagues from the Malayali community who are now good friends of mine. And during this time I have also had the chance to partake of the Onam festivities at their homes. All I can say is it's been an amazing experience, being a part of this unique festival and getting to enjoy the traditional Onam feast or sadhya. The UAE has one of the largest expat Malayali diasporas globally, and it's great to see a little bit of Kerala come alive in this part of the world when the Onam festivities commence. Here's wishing all my friends and associates a very happy and prosperous Onam!"