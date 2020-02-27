The North Point apartments will be launced in a few months Image Credit: Supplied

The stunning community at Dubai Sports City (DSC) has a range of property options for investors and end users — from apartment and town houses to stand alone villas The integrated community features schools, supermarkets, pharmacies, dining options, sports facilities and sports training academies. The residential areas in DSC can broadly be divided into the Canal Residences and Victory Heights and the master developer will be launching a third residential district, North Point, in a few months. North Point is located on a prime location along the 1.2km man-made canal. “There will be six mid-rise towers of G+8, wherein the bigger apartments will face the widest part of the canal, and the ground and first floor will be all retail,” explains Moutani Goswami, head of sales and leasing, real estate department, DSC.

While Canal Residence West offers buyers ready-to-move-in home options, North Point will be for buyers looking at off-plan.

Canal Residences

Canal Residences is an apartment community in DSC that features European architecture with stunning views and direct access to the canal. Three towers have been completed and two more are expected to be handed over in a couple of weeks. “We spent a lot of time and resources into developing the whole architecture, so these buildings look different and timeless,” says Goswami. “The five towers of Canal Residences face the man-made canal, and we are also developing the landscape around it. All the buildings are interconnected through the promenade, which is completely vehicle-free, so children can play and the elderly can walk around.”

Home options here range from studios to three-bedroom apartments. Goswami says the residences offer ample living spaces, with studios from 600 sq ft, one-bedroom apartments from 850-1,150 sq ft, two-bedroom apartments from 1,500 sq ft and three-bedders from 1,800-2,200 sq ft with a maids’ rooms.

“We are selling these apartments for Dh1,100 per sq ft with post-handover payment plans and Dh950 per sq ft with mortgage facilities. Sixty per cent of the inventory is already sold, and 90 per cent of the sales were purchased with payment,” says Goswami. “Our post-handover payment plan varies from two to four years depending on the size of the property.”

Rents start from Dh40,000 per year for studios, one-bedders from Dh50,000-Dh55,000, two-bedders from Dh85,000 and three-bedders from Dh105,000.

Victory Heights

A large, family-friendly community, Victory Heights offers villas and town houses in eight small villages that are surrounded by pristine lush green settings. “Almost 80 per cent of Victory Heights homes are very high-end villas with huge land sizes,” says Goswami.

Marbella Village, consisting 96 town houses, is the final sub-community to be developed in Victory Heights. Every house in Marbella Village has its own unique landscaping, says Goswami.

“It’s the last community that we are selling in this district that is popular for providing spacious homes,” says Goswami. “Only 1,200 units are available in the entire 25-million-sq-ft area of Victory Heights. We are planting fruit trees here to maintain the natural habitat and attract birds. We have here special corners for pets, children play areas, gazebo for sit-outs, providing a complete European lifestyle.”

Marbella offers four-bedders plus a maid’s room, with prices from Dh2.4 million. “We have many international buyers in Marbella, and 95 per cent of purchasers are end users.”

Managing the facilities

Apart from its unique lifestyle offering, DSC is focused on quality maintenance of the community infrastructure and other facilities.

DSC Facilities Services, a subsidiary company under the DSC banner, are responsible for ensuring the upkeep of the common areas and DSC owned entities within the community. “A healthy well-kept community plays a big role when it comes to home owners choosing DSC over other local communities in the area”, explains Goswami.