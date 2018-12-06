“There is no accountability whatsoever to a perpetrator. For example every day several cats are run over by reckless drivers on the streets and they (the drivers) are not held responsible. In Northern Emirates there are many animal haters who shoot cats and dogs. Again no one is doing anything about it. While there is a law in place to protect animals, it has to be enforced more strictly and for this we need help from the UAE government. Fines have to be imposed on perpetrators.”