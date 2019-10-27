These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet

Kartos Image Credit: Supplied

Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.

Kartos – Missing dog

A Dubai resident, Jennifer Yap, has a request for Gulf News readers. Her beloved dog, Kartos, is lost and she is asking people if they have seen it around Dubai or have any information on his whereabouts.

Kartos is a happy Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who has been missing since October 17 early evening around Al Rashidiya

The dog is almost three years old and is medium sized. He is covered in white fur with brown patches. His owner said that he is microchipped but not neutered.

If you have any information on Kartos’s location, please contact jennifer.yap@osn.com

Rotana, Jumeirah, Raffles and Hilton

Up for adoption Image Credit: Supplied

They were part of a group of nine puppies found at a labour camp at two weeks old, they were being looked after by two dogs. They were rescued by K9 Friends and the puppies are currently looking for their forever home.