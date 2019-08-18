Image Credit:

What you need to know: These cats need a forever home - help them find one.

Pets are available for adoption.

Visit gulfnews.com/lifestyle/community

Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.

Fiona is available for adoption.

Fiona

She is approximately one year old and is small for her age. When she was found, she had a serious ear infection, which was treated with antibiotics but it might have affected her neurologically as she seems to not have the normal spatial awareness or death perception of a normal kitty. She finds it hard to jump and isn’t as aware of her surroundings as she should be. She needs to be an indoor cat or have a secure garden. Fiona is great with other cats.

Luke is available for adoption.

Luke

Luke is a gentle, friendly cat. He is now neutered and microchipped and had his first vaccination. He is an eight-month-old boy who enjoys cuddles and is good with other cats.

Amy is available for adoption.

Amy

This fluffy girl is Amy who was picked up from the street as she was suffering the heat. She is friendly and gets along well with other cats. She would like a foster or forever home urgently as she is currently living in a vet cage. Amy is now spayed and microchipped. She is approximately two years old.