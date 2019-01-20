Thereafter we went on extensive field trips to villages, travelling into the Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest whose rich biodiversity is under severe threat as a result of pollution and deforestation. The amount of plastic litter that we encountered in these remote forests was mind boggling. Through our workshops and community activities, which included forest clean-ups and planting over 200 mangrove saplings we engaged residents of three villages in caring for their environment and adopting sustainable lifestyles. We also distributed solar lamps to these villages, which have no electricity. The children in these villages will now have light to study at night and also have some safety from wild animals when they venture out.