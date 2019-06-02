UAE youngsters have decided to make the most of Ramadan by helping others

I am a grade six pupil and along with my brother, I’ve decided to be a part of a campaign this Ramadan. A radio station in association with the Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children and Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has come up with a wonderful initiative — the Ramadan Challenge to inspire children all over the UAE to be kind and giving during the month. It is a 30-day challenge for children to encourage them to perform 30 different acts of kindness or good deeds.

Until now, we have done deeds to save the environment by adopting a green lifestyle by properly disposing waste at home, minimum usage of plastic bags and reducing our water consumption.

We also looked into being charitable by donating clothes, books and toys for underprivileged children and planned a community iftar meal distribution.

Bala, a watchman based in Dubai, who benefited from the campaign, said: “We are workers who are away from our own families, working day and night to earn a living in Dubai. We all felt happy, grateful and thankful when we received Iftar meals through this initiative. It showed us that someone cares for us too.”

— The reader is a student based in Dubai.

