The company is run on social enterprise principles, says founder Nasreen Ali Image Credit: Supplied

With hygiene on everyone’s minds these days, Alo Maids is doubling down on its commitment to quality cleaning solutions by offering free home sanitisation to its customers.

“We offer affordable and reliable cleaning services,” says Nasreen Ali, founder of Alo Maids. “Our staff are well-trained, and the company takes responsibility for what we do. Most importantly, we have been sanitising the places we have cleaned for free since the Covid-19 outbreak.”

Inaugurated in 2013, Alo Maids was established to be a trusted name in the cleaning industry, not only for the quality and reliability of the service but also for how it takes care of its staff. “The company is run on social enterprise principles, where we are concerned about not only profits but also about our social and environmental impact to make it a sustainable entity,” says Ali.