Lilly and Ezra

38 Smiles

Lilly and Ezra were rescued as young puppies from a construction site. Lilly is a beautiful, white puppy, full of love and Ezra is white with a brindle colouring, which makes him extremely handsome. Both pups are vaccinated, dewormed and will be spayed and neutered once of age.For details, contact 38 Smiles on www.facebook.com/38Smiles/.

Sherry with a Christmas tree Image Credit: Supplied

Sherry

Blue Oasis Veterinary Clinic

Sherry was found at a petrol station last month. Her eyes were full of dirt, she was very dehydrated and had a bloated stomach. Now fully fit, Sherry is approximately five months old. He is a funny, affectionate, chatty and playful boy who is very good with other cats. For details, contact Blue Oasis Veterinary Clinic on office@bovc.ae.

Pierre on a walk Image Credit: Supplied

Pierre

Amanda’s Animal Rescue

Pierre is a gorgeous, eight-month-old Saluki boy looking for a foster home. He is great with children, other dogs and most probably cats as well. Salukis make lovely, easy foster dogs as they are couch potatoes! For details, contact Amanda’s Animal Rescue on www.facebook.com/supportpaws/.