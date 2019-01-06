Lilly and Ezra
38 Smiles
Lilly and Ezra were rescued as young puppies from a construction site. Lilly is a beautiful, white puppy, full of love and Ezra is white with a brindle colouring, which makes him extremely handsome. Both pups are vaccinated, dewormed and will be spayed and neutered once of age.For details, contact 38 Smiles on www.facebook.com/38Smiles/.
Sherry
Blue Oasis Veterinary Clinic
Sherry was found at a petrol station last month. Her eyes were full of dirt, she was very dehydrated and had a bloated stomach. Now fully fit, Sherry is approximately five months old. He is a funny, affectionate, chatty and playful boy who is very good with other cats. For details, contact Blue Oasis Veterinary Clinic on office@bovc.ae.
Pierre
Amanda’s Animal Rescue
Pierre is a gorgeous, eight-month-old Saluki boy looking for a foster home. He is great with children, other dogs and most probably cats as well. Salukis make lovely, easy foster dogs as they are couch potatoes! For details, contact Amanda’s Animal Rescue on www.facebook.com/supportpaws/.