Could you talk about Pure Gold’s Valentine’s Day ranges?
Pure Gold Jeweller’s Valentine’s Day collection features natural diamonds and 18-karat gold pendants with chains starting at just Dh1,099.
This Valentine’s Day, Pure Gold has launched two new special edition pendants to celebrate love. The perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your loved one awaits you at Pure Gold stores in the UAE. Let her know just how much you cherish and appreciate her with our special edition Eternal Love pendants.
What are your forecasts for the jewellery retail sector in the UAE in 2022?
Although the jewellery and luxury goods sectors were hit hard globally during the pandemic, Pure Gold’s recovery has been strong and fast.
We expect our jewellery retail business in 2022 to touch the 2019 figures.
What are the key trends shaping the jewellery retail sector in the UAE?
Online and omnichannel approaches are shaping the jewellery retail industry. These trends are setting the tone for the future of retail. We strongly feel that experiential retail is the way forward in the sector.