Shankar Trading Company launched its business in the food wholesale market in Al Ras in 1985. Since then, the group has grown organically into a diversified business house under the banner of The Giant Group, with interests in wholesale, distribution, retail and manufacturing of consumer goods.
The company is focused on the FMCG sector, offering a range of products to consumers from various nationalities supported by strong distribution channels and the state-of-the-art HACCP-certified logistic facility, which is equipped with modern technologies for direct distribution of products in the UAE.
“We are the distributor of Haldiram’s in the UAE and now we have included a couple of new brands in our portfolio in diverse categories, These include Samara Tea, Mario Confectionery, Preet lite Ghee and many more,” says Raju Gidwani, Executive Director at Shankar Trading Company.
“We would now like to include more quality Indian products in our portfolio as every nationality looks for their own taste; hence, we are here to cater to the specific needs of the community. We have recently focused on Kashmir and successfully launched Rehmat Spices and Diamond Saffron. For our homegrown brand Nature’s Choice, majority of the raw materials are sourced from India,” he says.
“This festive season, we are offering Haldiram’s customised gift packs to our valued consumers in the UAE and a wide range of promotional products to light up their taste buds and help them enjoy the festival of lights,” says Gidwani.
Shankar Trading wishes everyone a very Happy Diwali.