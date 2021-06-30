Mefitpro has been supporting the fitness industry for many years

Image Credit: Mefitpro

As fitness industry experts in the Middle East we’ve been providing world-class fitness solutions since 2003. We are here to help you grow your business, and at MeFitPro we provide many services which include the following:

* Gym fit-out designs and installations.

* Fitness equipment provider.

* Education provider of internationally accredited courses.

* Master distributor of world-class equipment and nutritional products.

* Recruitment agency that sources the best fitness industry talent within the region.

With decades of experience in the Middle East, we are an award-winning solution provider. We have been supporting the fitness industry for many years, being based in Dubai and distribution throughout the Middle East.

As an internationally recognised education and training provider for fitness professionals, we provide premium courses such as NASM-ICPT, Group Exercise Leader, Animal Flow & Gray Institute. As educational leaders, we take pride in providing an exceptional learning experience that nurtures coaches of the future.

In 2004, we founded MEFIT, the region’s largest annual health and fitness event. This event showcases the latest in product innovation within the industry and attracts fitness experts from around the world in education, fitness forums, trade show and conference, and provides the latest education to personal trainers, group fitness instructors, club management leaders and pro-consumers. At MeFitPro, we launched the MEFIT Teen Summit in 2016, which attracted more than 900 teenagers from both local and international schools in the UAE, with the aim to educate and inspire health and Fitness among teenagers in the region. In 2019, MEFIT was also launched in Egypt with huge success and we will continue to grow this event around the region.

Throughout the years we have been recognised for our commitment to education and we have received several awards. Our most recent awards are listed below:

* 2020 UAE Youth Sports & Fitness Awards.

* 2019 Fitness Training Provider of The Year.

* 2019 Brand of The Year.

* 2018 Fitness Training Provider of The Year.

* 2018 Best Fitness Facility – Men’s Health & Women’s Health Magazine at the 2018.