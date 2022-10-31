For more than seven decades, Ajmal Perfumes has been the leading name in the art and craft of perfumery in the Middle East and the GCC.
Founded by Late Haji Amal Ali in 1951, Brand Ajmal today is the only organisation in the GCC that is totally vertically integrated – as a grower, manufacturer and retailer — encompassing the full end-to-end journey of being a perfume brand.
As a grower, Ajmal Perfumes grows and distills its own raw materials. As a manufacturer, Ajmal produces over 100,000 bottles of perfume every day from its state-of-the-art 150,000-square-foot factory in Dubai. And as a retailer, Ajmal is crafting memories across more than 45 countries.
This is where Ajmal sees its tomorrow. As a veritable global essence.
Currently, Ajmal retails over 1,000 fragrance products across 300-plus showrooms, via 1,000-plus distributors and through an ever-growing e-commerce online platform.
Expanding from India and the Middle East, today, Ajmal sees its fragrance footprint spreading its whiff across 45 countries across the planet — from Europe to the Americas and Africa to The Far East.
Ajmal’s International Exports Division offers strategic product offerings for a global audience — with presence in highly successful major federal retail chain stores and individual perfumery stores internationally. This is across Ajmal’s Purely Orient Collection, and its Classic, Signature and Prestige Collections.
Ajmal also enjoys a prominent presence in the Travel Retail arena, with some of the most prestigious Duty Frees such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Muscat, Kuwait, Bahrain, Cairo, Lagos, Cyprus, Casablanca, Bucharest, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Munich and Vienna. Ajmal’s range of products fly high with some of the most prominent global airlines such as Etihad, Oman Air, Kuwait Airways, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia and more.
And this essence of being a global essence will continue to grow and prosper in the near future. Ajmal has a solid vision and plans to expand across the US and to collaborate with global perfumers, distributors and retailers across varied geographies.
Rooted in age-old traditions, yet envisioned with a new-age focus, this is what Ajmal Perfumes will always be in its ever-enticing perfume journey.