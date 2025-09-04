Abu Dhabi turns hands-on ceramics into a star-making opportunity

With this residency, they’ll get hands-on studio time and hone their talent
If you’ve ever been mesmerised by the curves of a porcelain vase or the playful textures of hand-thrown pottery, get ready: Abu Dhabi’s design scene just leveled up. The Design Council Abu Dhabi (DCAD) is back with its second Pottery & Ceramics Design Residency, a six-month program that’s all about turning talent into show-stopping design.
Hosted at the city’s creative hub MAKE and powered by Gushcloud International, this residency has a luxe twist: Its partnered with Italian porcelain icon Ginori 1735, meaning participants are working with centuries of ceramic craftsmanship.
Althea Lim, Gushcloud’s CEO, sums it up perfectly: “This residency isn’t just a program—it’s a bridge connecting Abu Dhabi’s vibrant creative energy with the global design stage.” And with Her Highness Shaikha Shamsa Bint Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan leading DCAD’s charge, the city’s creative ecosystem is getting serious cred.
Here’s the scoop for aspiring ceramicists: 10–15 UAE nationals and residents, both men and women, will dive deep into the world of clay. From traditional techniques to contemporary twists, they’ll get hands-on studio time, sustainability workshops, design theory, and even a special two-hour masterclass with Ginori 1735’s Creative Director. The goal? Create original collections that fuse Emirati and Italian design traditions.
And because every great residency deserves a grand finale, the program will culminate in a Capstone Exhibition in 2026, where the public, press, and collectors can marvel at the residents’ work. The cherry on top: the cream of the crop will snag an internship at Ginori 1735’s Florence headquarters—talk about taking your talent global.
This residency isn’t just about pretty ceramics it’s about cementing Abu Dhabi as a hub for cross-cultural design, innovation, and creative exchange.
When is it?
The residency runs from January to June 2026.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox