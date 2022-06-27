Let’s start at the beginning. Fat accumulates across the body in different locations, and over time it converts to stubborn fat cells, which refuse to go away. When diets and exercise prove futile in getting rid of such stubborn fat cells, you may need a little extra help, via surgical or non-surgical body contouring treatments.

It may sound intimidating, but it’s not, and all it takes is a conversation with a specialist to understand your body and goals. Based on careful medical evaluation, recommendations are made on how to manage and kick-start the weight-loss journey.

The treatment that is recommended obviously varies from person to person. What has worked for others might not be the best solution for you. Some do great with diet, some may need a little help of non-surgical technologies and some may need surgeries like liposuction.

Over the years the options for managing weight loss have grown and surgery is always our last option. Non-surgical technologies like lasers, galvanic current and ultrasound cavitation systems, and radio-frequency work well and address different issues. They work towards increasing metabolism, emulsifying fat and shrinking fat cells.

When combined scientifically with technologies that expedite drainage and tighten skin, they make a massive difference in reducing the volume of stubborn fat stored in one’s body. It is even possible to build muscle such as abs, calves, biceps, glutes, and more, using special technologies. Imagine doing 20,000 crunches in a 30-minute session.

These non-surgical weight loss treatments are safe, comfortable and feel like a warm, deep tissue massage for most people in the hands of the right expert. Plus, there is no downtime and normal activities can be resumed immediately. They are safe for all skin colours and can even be performed on tanned skin and work equally well for men and women.

We do have these at my clinic Cocoona, which is an all-in-one clinic for plastic surgery, skin and cosmetic procedures, dental, weight loss, and wellness solutions.

We use a combination of well researched, tried and tested, FDA approved and proven technologies. If you are someone who is keen on exploring a new weight-loss journey, we would be happy to have you visit us in one of centres in Dubai. We are located in

Al Wasl and Mirdiff.

For bookings call 800362636 or email hello@cocoona.ae

For more information visit www.cocoona.ae