You just need to pick and choose the one that works for you

Image Credit: CRANK

Highlight They’ve got the best equipment, special deals and latest innovations. You just need to pick and choose the one that works for you

CRANK

Why CRANK? CRANK is a homegrown fitness business offering three types of classes: Ride, Shape and Stretch. Ride is a unique indoor cycling experience where you can pedal through heavy climbs and saddle up for powerful sprints to enjoy a full body workout set against beat-pumping tracks and state-of-the-art light and sound system. Shape is an all-encompassing workout combining high-intensity interval training, strength and functional movement skills designed to challenge, burn and shape selected muscle groups and boost your overall strength. Stretch is a class combining dynamic and static stretching for all levels of flexibility, designed to aid muscle recovery, reduce the risk of injury, and enhance performance.

CRANK is located at Unit 43 in Al Serkal Avenue, Dubai. This summer, CRANK will be opening its second UAE location in Shaikha Fatima Park in Abu Dhabi.

USP of the brand: Homegrown brand tailored to the local market and its requirements. Energetic, fun and inspiring instructors. Strong community with a friendly feel where everyone is welcome. Unique experience combining a challenging workout experience in a nightclub setting.

Special programmes: Ladies only classes; corporate classes.

Discounts/deals: Student and teacher discounts.

Call +971 43 212 095 or visit www.crank-fit.com

Fitness First

Image Credit: Fitness First

Why Fitness First? Fitness First Middle East is one of the region’s leading health and fitness brands, owned and operated by Landmark Group, a leading retail organisation in the Middle East and India, with over 57 clubs across 49 locations in the Middle East.

USP of the brand: Fitness First offers world-class amenities including best-in-class equipment, ladies only clubs, swimming pools, squash courts, tennis courts, free group exercise classes and personal training by internationally accredited fitness professionals.

Latest innovations: Fitness First is proud to bring the latest innovations in the fitness industry to its members including Reformer Pilates, Hot Yoga, XFit, JUMP, TUFF, BOX, Fitness First Tri, Swim Academy, MYZONE, Hydro, Pound, Rush and many more.

Call 800 FITNESS ( 3486377) or to join visit https://uae.fitnessfirstme.com/join-online

GymNation

Image Credit: Gymnation

Why GymNation? It’s the UAE’s most affordable and flexible gym chain providing gym memberships from just Dh99 per month. GymNation members get 24X7 access to world-class gym facilities, 500+ pieces of the latest cardio and weights equipment, and 200+ free group exercises classes that enable them to reach their health and fitness goals, whatever they are.

Discounts/deals: Free one-month membership for all Gulf News readers, including full gym and group exercise class access and a free personal training session. Visit www.gymnation.com/gulfnews to get yours! Free access to 1,000+ online workouts, which can be streamed anytime, anywhere with GymNation on Demand. Visit www.gymnation.com/gnod to sign up.

Latest innovations/releases: GymNation on Demand is here, you can subscribe for free at www.gymnation.com/gnod. It’s 100 per cent free for members and non-members. You get 1,000+ online Les Mills classes for every level. New workouts are added every month. It has the world’s best instructors and the most inspiring backdrops. You also get the latest music, and you can stream anytime, anywhere.

GymNation centres are located in Al Quoz, Bur Dubai, Motor City, Mirdif, Silicon Oasis, Khalidiyah Mall (Abu Dhabi) and Manar Mall (RAK), with more UAE locations opening very soon.

For more information visit www.gymnation.com or reach out to them on Facebook (@gymnationuae) or Instagram (@gymnation_uae)

METROFITT

Image Credit: METROFITT

Why METROFITT? Bringing diversity and dynamism to the UAE’s buzzing fitness landscape, METROFITT is an affordable premium fitness club with four gyms in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi. From strength-building machines to dedicated sweat and power zones, it has sleek amenities for all fitness levels. With a power-packed team of personal trainers on hand, it’s committed to offering transformational fitness solutions for all types of lifestyles. Its GX time table features classic and trendy classes. Having opened two clubs after the UAE’s Covid-19 lockdown shows this brand has a vision not only to transform its members but the UAE fitness industry as well.

USP of the brand: All of METROFITT gyms are no contract, meaning you are not tied in if your circumstances change. Cancelling a gym membership is just as easy as joining. Visit any METROFITT for the day, with no contract or sign-up fees.

Special programmes: Flexible membership plans, corporate plans and day passes.

Discounts/deals: Exclusive offer on GEMS Rewards app, an exclusive rewards programme, designed for its community of students, parents and staff.

For more information, call METROFITT (8003488) or visit www.metrofitt.com

The Platform Studios

Image Credit: The Platform Studios

Why The Platform Studios? Winner of the best boutique fitness studio in Dubai, three years in a row, it offers a wide range of classes, which includes HIIT, cycle, boxing, yoga, pilates, barre and many more other variations of the mind body modalities. The Platform Studios has two state-of-the-art venues located in Index Mall DIFC and Park Island Dubai Marina.

USP of the brand: The Platform Studios pay particular attention to the environmental sensory aspects and high touch personal engagement with its international superstar trainers.

Discounts/deals: The Platform Studios is currently offering a starter pack for new members – get two classes for only Dh105.

For more information, call 04 435 8083, or visit Theplatformstudios.com

SEVEN

Image Credit: SEVEN

Why SEVEN? It operates an upscale wellness centre providing over 36.000sq ft of space dedicated to fitness and recovery services. SEVEN goes beyond the external results and dives deeper into the mind and soul, and the overall foundation of what it means to be well and live a healthy lifestyle.

USP of the brand: SEVEN is a home for wellness catering to every aspect of health and fitness needs.

Special programmes: It often designs several programmes throughout the year to enhance its customer experience and motivate its members to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Latest innovations: Some of its greatest assets are the high-end equipment it provides as well as its cryotherapy chamber.

For more information, call 04 232 3737 or visit www.sevenofficial.com/home

Snap Fitness

Image Credit: Snap Fitness

Why Snap Fitness? Launched in 2018 in Dubai, Snap Fitness is a global fitness club, which is a part of JSB Group. The gym provides MyZone heart rate monitoring, world-class equipment for functional and strength training. Snap Fitness is currently located strategically across locations such as Downtown Dubai, Media City (open 24X7) and Motor City (open 24X7) in Dubai and first Ladies only branch in Rehmania Mall Sharjah (opening soon).

USP of the brand: The brand truly believes in result-oriented programmes that revolves around the 4 Foundations of Fit - 1. Get fitter faster 2. Get fit your way 3. Get fit when it fits and 4. Get fit together.

Special programmes: Corporate Wellness programme called Fit For Future

Discounts/deals: Three-month membership. Join for Dh1,199 get three months + two PT sessions.

For more information, visit www.snapfitness.com/ae/

The PAD

Image Credit: The PAD

Why the PAD? The PAD is a boutique pilates and dance studio located in The Greens. It was nominated as one of the top five Best Pilates/Yoga studios by Fit Middle East. it’s a franchise of celebrity Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala – trainer to stars like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. It prides itself on building a strong community around its studio, where like-minded individuals come to workout and hang out. Its clientele includes international tennis star Sania Mirza, Anjali Jeswani and Raza Beig.

USP of the brand: The PAD is one of the only studios that offers pilates and dance classes in the same space.

Classes offered: Classes include Reformer Pilates, Wunda Chair, Trampoline classes and MOTR classes. Dance classes include Bollywood, Bhangra, Contemporary, Afro Dance and Zumba.

Discounts/deals: The PAD offers free trial classes for Reformer Pilates and Bollywood Dance for you to experience their awesomeness!

Call 04 294 1745 and visit www.thepadfitness.com.

Vogue Fitness

Image Credit: Vogue Fitness

Why Vogue Fitness? Whenever you do a class with Vogue Fitness, you are always with a world-class coach who will train and guide you every single session, every single day you attend. You will achieve outstanding physical results with Vogue Fitness under the daily supervision of the industry’s leading professionals.

USP of the brand: Vogue Fitness achieves outstanding physical results for its members,and delivers every class to you with the UAE’s top coaching team. You are always learning and improving with Vogue Fitness.

Special programmes: It specialises in group fitness, CrossFit, personal training, and functional training.

Discounts/deals: It offers a one-week free trial on its website. visit https://www.vfuae.com/weekpass/ to avail of it.

Latest innovations: One membership can access all locations simply through its app. Your live heart rate is also displayed using MyZone during all classes for real-time biometric feedback.