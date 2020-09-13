From trendy lounges to a cozy café, here we pick some of the top spots for afternoon tea

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

Set within one of Dubai’s plushest addresses, an afternoon tea at Noor Lounge — exquisitely designed with a canopy of gilded trees — is nothing short of spectacular. This classic experience features a glamourous selection of aromatic teas and savoury and sweet bites ranging from smoked salmon and roast beef finger sandwiches to scones with clotted cream, homemade jams and petit gâteaux.

Details Dh 255 for two; daily 2- 6pm; Mandarinoriental.com/Dubai; Call 04 777 2223

The Meydan Hotel

Make your midday delightfully decadent with a special afternoon tea at Meydan. The elegant Millennuim lounge, overlooking the racecourse, has two packages, offering an array of sandwiches, desserts and fresh scones along with a selection of teas or even unlimited bubbles for two hours. Menu highlights are smoked salmon and lettuce cream cheese malt bread; prawn cocktail pepper roast, walnut rolls; cheese cake; mango and passion fruit mini dome; and the classic Eton mess.

Details Dh99 per person for special afternoon tea; Deluxe afternoon tea is available for Dh189 with two hours of unlimited bubblies; From 3pm to 6pm; Themeydanhotel.com; Call 04 381 3111

Tania’s Teahouse

There’s no better place to while away a few hours in the afternoon over cups of warming brews and teatime fancies than at this chic café. Inspired by the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland, Tania’s Teahouse offers a limited edition menu this month, which includes Mad Hatters afternoon tea. The setting? Dubai’s most Instagrammable cafe on Jumeirah Beach Road also brings the theme of fantasy to life through the décor. Expect to spot the mischievous Cheshire Cat, the elusive White Rabbit, the terrifying Queen of Hearts and even Alice as you feast on scrumptious finger sandwiches and pastries.

Details Dh210 for two; Taniasteahouse.com; Call 04 324 0021

Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai

The leisurely two-hour high tea experience at Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen is a truly unique experience, with endless cups of speciality tea from Amber Rose Tea Company, Caesars’ coffee roast, or freshly squeezed juice and soft drinks. The menu is quintessentially British — from delicate savoury sandwiches such as Scottish smoked salmon, cream cheese and lemon butter on soda bread, and tomato and Montgomery cheddar cheese with red onion chutney, to dainty desserts such as lemon tart, raspberry eclair, and warm, buttery scones.

Details Dh185 per person for traditional afternoon tea; sparkling afternoon tea is priced at Dh325 per person, which includes one glass of beverage; the HK Sparkling is priced at Dh795 per person, which includes unlimited sparkling; Sunday to Thursday, 2:30pm to 4:30pm; Caesars.com/Dubai; Call 04 556 6466

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel

Head to the Mangroves Lounge to experience a lavish afternoon tea while soaking in the surrounding greenery. The indulgent spread includes a selection of mini canapés; hummus on tartlet; California maki rolls; smoked turkey cheese; assorted mini pastries; scones and condiments. Get your choice of tea from its selection of English Breakfast, Earl Grey, fruit, chamomile and peppermint.