Image Credit: Kcal

Healthy F&B concept, Kcal, has been providing the best healthy, simple and accessible food solutions to UAE residents for the last 10 years. This wholesome food provider, brings to you a destination for simple, accessible, and nutritious meals filled with calorie-controlled recipes, that is ingrained in the multicultural residences of the UAE. Kcal’s products reflect how the brand meets the highest standard with the consistent quality of food and service which allows them to retain its successful position in the market.

Kcal offers three arms to eating healthy — meal plans, restaurants and the option to order online daily.

With their calorie controlled meal plans, you have the freedom to choose what plan is right for you and receive a health consultation from the in-house expert nutritionist to ensure that the results you are looking for are achieved. If you are dining in or ordering online, each meal offers transparency, showcasing the macro and micro ingredients as well as the calories. Kcal only uses the highest quality ingredients in each dish making sure their consumers receive nutritionally dense food every time.

There is no need to spend time thinking about what next meal you have to prepare as the brand gives you the power to choose what healthy meal to consume for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Kcal also offers a range of healthy and balanced drinks like Blue Acai Peanut shakes, Super Greens juice blend or a simple but healthy infused water.

In all the meal plans and restaurants, you will discover an encyclopedia of international flavours, filled with calorie-controlled dishes. All recipes have been conceptualised by Kcal’s expert nutritional and chef team.