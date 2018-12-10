To start off, as with all business trucks, you need to have a strong business idea and plan. This will also address the aforementioned ‘Why’ of your business. From your concept to the name of your business, have everything jotted down. You need to also streamline the menu which will help you in the licensing process and when the truck is being designed or customised for you. Get experts to help you with every aspect of the business before and after set up including marketing, accounting, food vendors, kitchen contracts, kitchen fittings and possible locations to sell your product effectively.