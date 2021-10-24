1 of 12
Put on those cool costumes and get ready for a spook-tabulous time this Halloween. These offerings are sure to make the occasion a sweet treat.
OliOli Trick-AND-Treat, the most fa-boo-lous Halloween! with a fang-tastic scavenger hunt, where kids will go around the museum to solve challenges, rhymes, puzzles, and riddles to break the wicked spell and be rewarded with a sweet treat. Kids are also encouraged to dress up, there great prizes for the best costume. Valid from 28 October till 30 October. Ticket: Dh126 1 Child + 1 Adult (Access to OliOli Trick-AND-Treat included).
Roxy Cinemas City Walk and The Beach: It’s not just about the reel at this cinema – the whole foyer is getting a makeover just in time for Halloween. Plus, there are treats such as the Halloween Combo that comes with orange popcorn, a hot dog, and a drink for Dh35. The offer is on from October 27-31.
The Green Planet After Dark Spooky Nocturnal Experience: Dubai’s indoor rainforest will turn into a magical treat this month; on October 30-31, you can go trick-or-treating across the vast four-story origami style glass bio-dome while hearing howls, growls, roars and cackles across every corner! Many of the animals will also be camouflaged, so adults and kids are encouraged to dress up in their most imaginative animal-themed Halloween costumes to replicate them. DETAILS: Entry starts at Dh120.
Go rollerblading at ROLLDXB: Visit the Addams family and do it on skates this All Hallows Eve. The famous indoor roller skating rink will have two themed nights this month for monsters young and old. DETAILS: Entry to ‘Ladies who Roll Halloween Edition’ on October 27 is Dh135; ‘A Trick for a Treat’ on October 29 are Dh135. These are one-and-a-half hour sessions that start at 5.45 on October 27, and 10am for kids and 8pm for those over 14 on October 29.
Pinkberry has a Boo-tiful Halloween treat for customers ordering-in on these fearsome nights. From the 28th to the 31st of October, when your doorbell rings this Halloween, watch out for your favourite frozen yoghurt being delivered with a trick or treat!
One more for Halloween: The Black Tap Halloween Crazyshake will be available from October 24 to 31. The store also has many new items for you to try while there.
Candylicious has created a trick-o-licious box packed full of sweets and ghoulish goodies to wow your kids and visitors. This exclusive box also includes a door sign to welcome ghostly guests, a pumpkin headband, a dead groom doll and a pumpkin trick-or-treat bag to store your stash – all for just Dh285.
Head to Al Sarab Rooftop Lounge at Bab Al Shams Desert Resort on October 29 and 30 for a Halloween party for guests of all ages. Dust off your scariest costume and sink your teeth into a frighteningly good menu complete with special cocktails while the little one enjoys treats from their own menu. Timings are from 4pm – 1am and prices start at Dh185 per person.
This spooky season, experience two spooky brunches at Farriers, The Meydan Hotel exclusively on October 28 and 29 starting from Dh179 per person. Dressing up in your favorite costume, will make it spookier are the roaming Halloween characters sure to keep you on edge.
Get a head start on your Halloween celebrations with Brunch & Cake on Friday on October 29. The restaurant is offering visiting customers a grueling trick or sweet treat alongside complimentary cookies. Children and parents can participate in some fun activities. All customers can get their face painted from 10am to 4pm. The outlet will also have a cookie decorating station inside one of the Bubble Domes aimed at children. This activity will also be available from 10am to 4pm.
Eat, drink and be scary with BARE Fright Night, the desert edition will host a Halloween party from the sands of the desert. Dress up in the scariest costumes and embark on an Arabian night with a spooky twist. Pick up to the private desert camp is 3:30pm from BARE DXB on Friday, you can sit down at sunset to enjoy an eerie-sistable traditional Arabic feast. Once the sun sets get into the Halloween spirits with some fangtastic games on the dunes and to top it off, gather under the night sky for a projected horror movie before your convoy back, All this for DH260 , on Friday 29th October at 3:30pm.
