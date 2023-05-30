Dubai: As the outdoor events season draws to a close, there are many events, parties and indoor activities that residents can try out this June.

From concerts to paint and swim parties, round out your summer in style in the UAE with the below listing.

Legendary concert in Abu Dhabi

Rock band Guns N’ Roses is set to make history at Etihad Arena on June 1 as they kick off their world tour with the UAE performance. You can get tickets from Dh325 or you could opt for a daycation or a staycation at Yas Island, which comes with event passes and more. With just two days left, you’ll be cutting it quite close.

Guns N' Roses last performed in the UAE in 2017

Location: Etihad Arena, When: June 1, Doors open at 6pm

Sky-high rooftop party in Dubai

Enjoy the season closing party at Paros with international DJ Weiss and incredible views of the skyline. The party will go on until late as the season ends on a high note. Packages for attending start at Dh175.

Location: Paros, Taj JLT Dubai, When: June 10, 5pm to 3am

Swim and paint in Dubai

Enjoy swimming in the world’s highest infinity pool coupled with art and food at Aura Skypool Dubai. The unique experience will be available on two days only with two themes, water and stargazing. Package cost is Dh650 per person, which includes entry and food.

This is the world’s highest 360° infinity Pool | Aura Sky Pool Dubai Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Location: Palm Tower, When: June 15 and June 29, 8pm to 11pm

Paint and Grow for kids in Dubai

Keep your kids entertained with a fun painting workshop, which includes snacks. They will be provided with all the required materials and the package costs Dh245 per child. The venue will host an adult version on June 7.

Location: Bistro Des Arts, Dubai Marina, When: June 16, 3.30pm to 5.30pm

Four-day only Chef take over

For four days only in June, Chef Gabriella Chamorro teams up with Fairmont The Palm to host a series of exclusive dinners at Seagrill Bistro. The final day will include a set menu while other days will feature an a la carte menu designed by the renowned chef.

Location: Fairmont the Palm, When: June 6-9, 6.00-10.30pm on June 6-8 and from 7pm onwards on June 9.

Free entry to Dubai Parks and Resorts

If you have children younger than 12, head to Dubai Parks and Resorts starting from June 1 as they will get free entry. Children under the age of 12 can enjoy the rides and attractions at Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai and Legoland Water Park for free this summer.

Dubai Parks and Resorts Image Credit: Gulf News

Location: Dubai Parks and Resorts, When: June

Royal Purple Party at DWTC

15-member band Thaikkudam Bridge returns with a performance at the Dubai World Trade Centre. They will be joined on the night by DJ Ribin Richard.