This summer, Sharjah’s destination Aljada has launched a packed programme of physical and virtual fitness classes, offered to the public for free.
The initiative aims to encourage active healthy living and will continue until September 4.
The Summer of Fitness is held in collaboration with Wellfit, the new health and fitness destination, which opened its first branch at Nasma Central at the Nasma Residences community earlier in May, and is being held at YourSpace, the indoor events space next to the Aljada Discovery Centre.
Targeting individuals, friends and families in Sharjah, the Summer of Fitness initiative will incorporate 40 hour-long of separate men's and women's classes every week, which consist of Les Mills classes held in a safe and socially distanced environment enabling guests to enjoy a wide range of world-class group fitness workouts. The group classes follow cutting-edge exercise science, mixing music and motivation to provide plenty of energy for participants.
Located in the Muwaileh district of Sharjah, the area is home to a cluster of family-friendly attractions all spread around a landscaped 600,000 square foot park.
The area is also home to a food truck, Zad, which has 18 different brands selling a wide range of cuisines in a contemporary setting. Each outlet is housed in a redesigned shipping container, with brands ranging from popular coffee startup Saddle to gelato café Amorino, and from Sushi Station to vegan burger outlet The Vurger Co. Surrounded by greenery, Zad’s two zones consist of a drive-through space and a more social picnic area, with extensive seating. Zad truly comes to life at night, when brightly lit facades combine with different artworks to create an interactive space that is always changing.
Anyone wishing to register or book classes should visit the Wellfit website.
Key info:
Location: YourSpace, Aljada
Cost: Free
When: Daily until September 4