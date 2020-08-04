Catch every game from the world’s top clubs starting this weekend for free

Image Credit:

Dubai: Movie Nights at Aljada is bringing yet another new experience to Sharjah via the screening of Champion’s League football at the dedicated drive-in cinema. Watch every remaining match of world football’s club competition, and enjoy a wide range of delicious meals and snacks from the Zad food district, located just a few steps away from the cinema.

The Champions League programme will kick off with the remaining games in the Round of 16, starting with Real Madrid taking on Manchester City on Friday 7 August, followed by Barcelona taking on Napoli on Saturday 8 August.

In addition to football, Movie Nights at Aljada will also be offering the usual mix of family-friendly blockbuster films. Highlights for the week ahead include 2019 Arabic-language comedy Rashid & Rajab, the fifth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, and classic romance Sleepless in Seattle.

All movies at the drive-in cinema at Madar at Aljada, Muwaileh, Sharjah, start at 8pm and screenings of all Champions League matches will start at 11pm. Both are free to enter on a first-come, first-served basis.

Cinemagoers can also select from the 17 different types of cuisine at Zad either by visiting the drive-thru prior to entering the cinema, or by ordering via the dedicated website and the meals will be delivered directly to their cars in a safe and contactless manner.

Here’s the lowdown of what’s in store this week at Movie Nights at Aljada from Tuesday 4 August until Saturday 8 August:

Tuesday 4 August 2020, at 8pm

Fast Five (2011, 2h 10 min)

Dominic Toretto and his crew of street racers plan a massive heist to buy their freedom while in the sights of a powerful Brazilian drug lord and a dangerous federal agent.

Wednesday 5 August 2020, at 8pm

Hidden Figures (2016, 2h 7 min)

The story of a team of female African-American mathematicians who served a vital role in NASA during the early years of the U.S. space programme.

Thursday 6 August 2020, at 8pm

Freaky Friday (2003, 1h 37 min)

An overworked mother and her daughter do not get along. When they switch bodies, each is forced to adapt to the other's life for one freaky Friday.

Friday 7 August 2020, at 8pm

Despicable Me 3 (2017, 1h 29 min)

Gru meets his long-lost, charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother Dru, who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist.

Friday 7 August 2020, at 11pm

UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 second leg

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Saturday 8 August, at 8pm

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009, 2h 20min)

Sam Witwicky leaves the Autobots behind for a normal life. But when his mind is filled with cryptic symbols, the Decepticons target him and he is dragged back into the Transformers' war.

Saturday, 8 August, at 11pm

UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 second leg