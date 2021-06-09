Dubai: Get ready for a summer of top sporting action as Aljada’s drive-in cinema prepares to host a packed schedule of matches from the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament, which begins this Friday.
Entry to the cinema in Sharjah is free on a first-come, first-served basis, with fans able to enjoy an exciting atmosphere in a safe and socially distant manner.
The Euro 2020 will see 24 of Europe’s biggest teams playing 51 matches in 12 host cities between June 11 and July 11, in an amended version of the tournament arranged after the event was postponed last year due to the pandemic.
Aljada’s drive-in cinema will screen all matches taking place from 8pm local time onwards, which includes the majority of group matches, as well as every match in the knockout stages, including the quarterfinals, semifinals and final.
The tournament will kick off this Friday June 11, with Turkey facing Italy. The match will be broadcast live at Aljada from 11pm. Another major highlight for the week ahead will see France take on Germany at 11pm on Tuesday 15 June, while England face local rivals Scotland in a key head-to-head on Friday 18 June at 11pm.
Fans attending the cinema can also select from the 24 different types of delicious cuisine at Zad either by visiting the drive-thru prior to entering the cinema, or by ordering via the dedicated website and the meals will be delivered directly to their cars in a safe and contactless manner.
Find the full match schedule below:
Friday 11 June 2021
11pm: Turkey vs Italy
Saturday 12 June 2021
8pm: Denmark vs Finland
11pm: Belgium vs Russia
Sunday 13 June 2021
8pm: Austria vs North Macedonia
11pm: Netherlands vs Ukraine
Monday 14 June 2021
8pm: Poland vs Slovakia
11pm: Spain vs Sweden
Tuesday 15 June 2021
8pm: Hungary vs Portugal
11pm: France vs Germany
Wednesday 16 June 2021
8pm: Turkey vs Wales
11pm: Italy vs Switzerland
Thursday 17 June 2021
8pm: Denmark vs Belgium
11pm: Netherlands vs Austria
Friday 18 June 2021
8pm: Croatia vs Czech Republic
11pm: England vs Scotland
Saturday 19 June 2021
8pm: Portugal vs Germany
11pm: Spain vs Poland