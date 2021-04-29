Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Whether shopping under the stars or browsing stores in the city’s mega malls, Ramadan in the UAE is filled with exceptional retail moments for the whole family.

Ripe Market

Image Credit: Supplied

Fans of great food, live music, one-off fashion and homeware items and much more can explore the stalls and vendors at the Ripe Market, which runs until 8 May. The ever-popular family destination will welcome residents and visitors to Academy Park each weekend. A bustling venue that attracts some of the city’s most original retailers and provides homegrown talent with the perfect setting to sell their products, Ripe Market is open from 4pm to 10pm during the Holy Month. A great spot to spend relaxing Ramadan evenings with family and friends, the market features live entertainment, an outdoor cinema and giant bouncy castles. Fresh food stalls and food trucks provide a great alternative to the usual iftar options, while visitors can get creative with arts and crafts stations, souvenir stalls and a henna artist, and a storyteller will entertain children with special Ramadan stories, games and competitions.

City Walk Ramadan Market

More than 20 specially installed kiosks are waiting to be explored at City Walk’s Ramadan Market. Located around the urban lifestyle and retail destination’s fountain area until 11 May, the pop-up attraction offers a wide range of retail items as well as traditional Ramadan-themed products. Visitors to City Walk can explore big-name stores or enjoy an iftar or suhoor meal at the diverse choice of international cafes and restaurants.

Dar Al Hai at Mall of the Emirate

Image Credit: Supplied

Combining the best of Dubai’s world-famous retail with a special Ramadan theme throughout the Holy Month, the Dar Al Hai market at Mall of the Emirates is a custom-built indoor bazaar close to Ski Dubai happening until 15 May. A collaboration with Ripe Market, visitors can enjoy an authentic experience with retailers and products inspired by the gold and spice souks of yesteryear. Stalls selling a wide range of fashion accessories, home décor, games, Arabic sweets, plus the venue’s contemporary design and traditional atmosphere, will help to immerse shoppers in the spirit of the season. The Dar Al Hai Market installation also features a customisation stand by the Dubai-based THAT Concept Store, an exhibition space and vintage corner selling unique accessories and clothing items.

Bhebak ya Ramadan at Mercato Mall

Residents and visitors can explore two great pop-up Ramadan Markets at Mercato Mall. The Bhebak ya Ramadan event features the latest abayas, kaftans and Ramadan essentials from Lebanon’s best fashion labels from 28 April to 6 May, 8pm to midnight. The Arte Market offers inspired home décor, handmade jewellery and traditional serving sets until 7 May, 4pm to midnight.

Dragon Mart

Image Credit:

Dragon Mart will host its own Ramadan Market each evening until 14 May. The shopping destination will welcome residents and visitors to enjoy the spirit of the Holy Month at its special night market, held from 6pm to 2am. The ideal place for families and friends to take part in some Ramadan retail fun, the market features stalls selling a wide range of Arabic sweets and confectionery, perfumes, traditional lanterns, lights, gift trays, fashion accessories and much more.

Ramadan Nights at Expo Centre Sharjah

NAT-Sharjah-Ramadan-Festival Image Credit: Supplied