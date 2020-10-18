Everything you need to know for The Palm Fountain’s sold out launch on October 22

Dubai: As The Palm Fountain reaches its final preparation phase to “aim for the sky” on Thursday, 22 October, The Pointe, here is everything you need to know for the spectacular celebration of the world’s Largest fountain and attempt to break a Guinness World Records title.

On the day of the launch, The Pointe will exclusively be open for ticket holders on the day of the launch. Tickets are now sold out and all ticket holders are required to reserve a seat at one of the below restaurants on The Pointe.

Health and Safety

Upon arrival, visitors will be greeted by security personnel who will ensure temperature checks at every entrance at The Pointe. All restaurants on The Pointe and shuttle buses to and from the venue will require temperature checks upon entrance. In order to maintain a safe and fun environment on ground, there will be social distancing stickers at The Pointe, clearly marking where patrons can stand to enjoy the show, as well as regular sanitization happening throughout the day of festivities.

Event programming

Ticket holders are advised to come early, as festivities on The Pointe will begin from 4pm with an array of live entertainment including multiple DJ sets, dance shows, performers, a magical fireworks show until midnight, with some restaurants at The Pointe entertaining visitors until 3am. The official launch of The Palm Fountain will happen between 7pm and 9pm, however, it is highly advised to come well in advance to enjoy sunset drinks and leisure time. Staff will distribute ponchos to visitors as a light and refreshing mist is expected from the largest fountain in the world, with dedicated “splash” zones.

Additionally, to commemorate the launch of The Palm Fountain, The Pointe has unveiled an Instagram-able water swing open to the public near the beach area from 15th of October until the 29th of October from 1pm to 10pm. On the day of the launch of Palm Fountain, the first 5,000 people who arrive will receive a free LED wristband that will be part of the launch moment.

Transportation and Parking

To ensure a steady flow of traffic to and from The Pointe, free shuttle buses will be provided from Nakheel Mall every 20 minutes beginning at 4pm until midnight. Parking at The Pointe will be at a limited capacity and close off at 6pm, so it is highly advised to either come by taxi or utilize the free shuttle bus service. Nakheel Malls has also partnered with Careem, the region’s premiere vehicle for hire app, to provide 20% off fare costs to and from The Pointe on the day of the launch. To avail the discount, passengers must use promo code: ‘ThePalmFountain’.

Tickets and attendance

Free tickets to the public on Platinum List are now sold out, and ticket holders must reserve a seat to watch the show by booking at one of the many restaurants at The Pointe, including:

Restaurants with the best view

West Side

1. Kyo Café

2. Chuan

3. Le Pirate

4. Grove Road

5. Al Safadi Restaurant

6. Guylian Café

7. Bareburger

East Side

1. Chalet Berezka

2. Ibn Hamido

3. Cairo 30

4. Amira's Deli

5. Fnajeen

6. Samakje

7. Il Passagio

8. Donna Carmella

9. Meshico

The Palm Fountain is the only multicoloured fountain in Dubai and is a celebration of Dubai’s resurgence and ambition to aim for the sky. Spread over 14,000 sqft of seawater, the fountain’s super shooter will stand tall at 105 metres and come alive with over 3,000 LED lights.

The Palm Fountain will have 20 shows with five different shows running daily between sunset to midnight (7pm to 12am) while swaying to an array of popular songs including Khaleeji, pop, classic, international and more. Each show will last for three minutes and will be performed every 30 minutes. After the launch event, The Palm Fountain will show daily from sunset to midnight.

Ticket holder checklist and must knows

• The Palm Fountain Inaugural Launch Event will take place on 22 October

• Time: 4pm until midnight

• Where: East and West promenade of The Pointe

• Masks are mandatory

• E-tickets required to present at entrance gates

• Restaurant booking and ticket mandatory to enter