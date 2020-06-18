Roxy Cinemas platinum and Roxy Box Park cinema is offering a great deal during the month of June.
For a limited time, film-fanatics can make the most of Roxy’s boutique Platinum Plus and Box Park experience by watching a film of their choice and enjoy a complimentary three course meal from a selected menu (starter, main course, a drink and either a dessert or popcorn) – all for just Dh175 per person.
Roxy Cinema’s Platinum Plus and Box Park offer a luxurious big-screen experience. Complete with comfortable reclining seats and a limited number of people in the movie theatres.
Roxy Cinemas are following all guidelines issued by the UAE government to ensure the health and safety of their guests. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to watch some of the biggest blockbusters June has to offer.
Book your tickets now via the Roxy app or online.