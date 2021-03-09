The next UAE public holiday to take place will be Eid Al Fitr in mid-May

Dubai: Public and private-sector employees in the UAE will not get a holiday marking Al Israa Wal Miraj in the year 2021.

This is in line with the unified public and private sector holidays declared by the UAE Cabinet back in March 2019. It grants the public sector the same number of holidays as the private sector. The unified holiday’s list approved by the UAE Cabinet has over the last two years streamlined work in both the public and private sectors.

On the list released in, Isra Wal Miraj was not included as a public holiday, and it's been this way for the last two years. This year, as far as the Gregorian calendar is concerned, the occasion is expected to fall on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

The next upcoming public holiday will be Eid Al Fitr.

Public Holidays of 2021: Gregorian New Year: January 1 (1 day)

Eid Al Fitr: May 12* (4 days)

Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha: July 19 and on July 20* (4 days)

Hijri New Year: August 12* (1 day)

Prophet Mohammed's birthday: October 21 (1 day)

Commemoration Day: December 1 (1 Day)

National Day: December 2 and 3 (2 days)

*Note: Islamic holidays are determined according to moon sighting.

What is Al Israa Wal Miraj?

Al Isra'a Wal Mi’raj is an Islamic holiday observed annually on the 27th day of the Islamic month of Rajab, according to the Hijri calendar.

Al Israa Wal Miraj marks the night God took the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) on a journey from Makkah to Jerusalem, and then to heaven. The journey was made in a single night, hence the name.

How Muslims mark the occasion

To mark Al Israa Wal Miraj, Muslims offer optional prayers throughout the night. In some parts of the world, candles are lit and special lights are shone to signify Mohammad’s (PBUH) journey.

The Cabinet granted equal leaves to both sectors. This decision aims to achieve a balance between the two sectors in the number of official holidays they are entitled to.

Dry night

Additionally, a dry night has been confirmed for this week, and the strict rules will be applicable across all bars and restaurants in the UAE. House beverages will not be served from 6pm on Wednesday, March 10 until Thursday, March 11 at 7pm in the UAE.