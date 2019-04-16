Multi-purpose venue at City Walk will host concerts, sporting events and others

Coca Cola Arena Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

We are live from the Coca Cola Arena and here's a sneak peek into what the venue holds.

We're in!

View from the suite Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Coca Cola Arena Interior Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News View gallery as list

Coca Cola Arena: Quick facts Image Credit: Social Media Desk

What is it?

Coca Cola Arena, earlier called Dubai Arena, is a multi-purpose venue in City Walk that is set to change the entertainment scene in Dubai.

Pegged to be the largest of its kind in the region, the venue has been designed to host end-stage, central and half-stage concerts, sporting events such as tennis, basketball, boxing, volleyball and ice hockey matches, as well as gala dinners, exhibitions, conferences and festivals.

Russell Peters and Maroon 5 are the first two acts announced to perform here.

Where is it located?

In City Walk Dubai.

The arena received a big boost when His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the venue on April 1.

Coca Cola Arena in Dubai is expected to open in June Image Credit: Marwa Hamad/Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad was accompanied by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Shaikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

How close is it to the Dubai Metro?

The arena will be connected to Dubai Metro through a direct pedestrian bridge that can accommodate 17,000 people at a time.

Coca Cola Arena Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

17, 000 sitting capacity for Dubai Arena

A view of Dubai Arena at City Walk Dubai taken on April 1, 2019. Image Credit: Gulf News / Atiq Ur Rehman

Abdulla Al Habbai, Chairman of Dubai Holding and Group Chairman of Meraas, said: “With Dubai Arena [Coca Cola Arena], the city has set a new benchmark in the tourism and family entertainment sector — shaping a new avenue for economic growth while also enhancing the emirate’s potential as a top destination for some of the world’s most prestigious events."