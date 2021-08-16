Dubai’s popular fried-chicken joint, has announced the launch of its very first dine-in location on 17 C street, Al Wasl, Jumeirah 2.
Choose from much-loved favourites such as the hot-yet-so addictive Nashville Chicken Melt Sando, the Richie Rich (black truffle mayo, kale & truffled gouda) and Korean BBQ (bean sprout slaw, pickles, Korean BBQ sauce, sesame & miso mayo).
Known to the city's true chicken lovers, many may already know Jailbird from its pick-up spot, in the middle of Al Quoz. Despite the unconventional location, a queue of cars can be seen outside the venue on any day of the week.
The Jailbird menu is a homage to fried-chicken, with each dish boasting a unique spin on the crispy deliciousness. With six Bun’d Chicken styles to choose from, two types of Nuggz, three styles of Fries, a Little Birds Meal for the kids and a huge heavenly cookie filled with gooey Nutella.
Jailbird is the home of Chicken Melt Sando. A favourite amongst Dubai residents, the chicken joint is reimagining classic fried-chicken. The home-grown concept is committed to serving a friendly service, high-quality ingredients, generous servings packed with an unforgettable experience that will have you coming back again and again. Launching with their Al Quoz pick-up spot, the restaurant is well known within the true foodies community of the city. Opening their first dine-in location in Jumeirah and challenging the perception of what fried-chicken is, Jailbird is rapidly becoming one of the most popular fried-chicken joints in the city.
Key info:
Location: Shop no6, street 17C, Al Wasl, Jumeirah 2
Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 11am to 12am, Friday and Saturday from 11am to 1am