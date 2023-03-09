Dubai's most colorful and vibrant celebration is back and it's bigger than ever! Get ready to witness an explosion of color and music at the Color Beach Party 2023 - the ultimate beach Holi celebration, happening at the stunning La Mer North Beach on Saturday, March 11th.
This year's Color Beach is set to be a spectacle like no other, with 12 hours of non-stop music on the beach featuring an incredible line-up of DJs from India and Dubai. The renowned Bollywood No.1 DJ Aqeel, India’s favorite DJ Paroma along with Dubai's high-energy DJs Shadow, Zubair, Karan, Ziya and Sarpanch will spin the decks with the latest hits and classic favorites guaranteed to have you dancing all day long. This edition will feature a special live performance by Punjabi singing sensation Kaka.
The Color Beach Party is a celebration that unites people from cultures, and nationalities under one blanket of color. With its picturesque ambiance and stunning surroundings, La Mer North Beach is the perfect destination for revelers to fully indulge in this unforgettable experience.
Tickets are available on Platinumlist and Virgin Megastore Tickets, priced at AED 100 for single admission and AED 150 for couples. Organic colors will be available for purchase at the venue.
The Color Beach Party 2023 is brought to you by Orbit Events and Apex Events and powered by Maskex - the leading provider of secure and private crypto exchange services. "Your Wallet, Your Way," reinforces Maskex’s commitment to creating a fun and secure environment that aligns perfectly with their vision for the ultimate beach Holi celebration. The event is supported by Gold Sponsors My Govindas, Jotun Paints and supported by Hyatt Centric Jumeirah, Al Ain Water, Lulu Hypermarkets, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Radio Partner City 1016 FM, and Media Partner Gulf News. Gulf News is giving it’s subscribers the opportunity to get tickets at a 20% discount.
So get ready to let loose, immerse yourself in color, and enjoy the best beach party of the year!