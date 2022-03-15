1 of 6
It’ that time of festival again where colours are splashed at friends, feasts are laid out and music and dance is the call of the hour. This year COVID-19-induced restrictions have eased and finally residents can come out to play, so we rounded up some hot spots to spend a cool day on the Indian festival Holi.
Rang Barse 2022: Danube Group has slated a full day event celebrating the festival with music, food stall, fun activities for the family and steller performances all day long. Date and Time: Sunday, 20th March. Location: Creek Park Dubai's Beach Area. Costs : Starting Dhs 25/-.
Colour Fest 2022: Visitors can fill their day with colourful experiences and a ticketed live performance, music, dance and food, market place at the waterfront in Deira Islands. Date and Time : 19 March. From 10 am to 6 pm. Location: Souk Al Marfa is strategically located at Deira Islands. Costs: Tickets start from Dh 50/-.
Holi Hai: To enjoy a colour mela in Dubai which is open to all ages and nationalities, head to ZabeelPark this weekend. Date and Time : Sunday, 20th March . Gates open at 10:00am. Location: Zabeel Park, Gate No. 3 Mega Ball Arena. Cost: Entry fee: Between Dh 30/- to Dh 60/-.
MYGOVINDA’S Family Carnival: MyGovinda’s, known for its holistic, healthy vegan and vegetarian food in the UAE is all set to host Holi Family Carnival. The family-friendly event will witness live entertainment by leading Bollywood Singers and a special performance by dance troupe and dholis. Along with this, DJ will get the crowd grooving and the color splashing. Date and Date: 19 March, 10 am- 5 pm. Location: North Park Dubai Silicon Oasis. Costs: Entry Fee.
Color Beach Party: The Biggest Beach Holi Party comes to La Mer this Summer. Step out and soak yourself in a rainbow of positivity, music and décor this summer! La Mer, beachfront destination brings you 12 hours of non-stop music, splashes of color, dance, laughter, food and drinks promises to get you in the groove of the festivities. Date and Time: 20th of March, from 10 am to 10 pm. Location: La Mer North Beach. Costs: Tickets start from Dhs 99/- . Entry is free for children below 12 years.
